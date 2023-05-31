Home

Sara Ali Khan ‘Scolded’ Mum Amrita Singh For Buying Towel For Rs 1600, Reveals Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan recently scolded her mother, actor Amrita Singh for buying an expensive towel. Read on!

Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel. Vicky and Sara will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show promoting there upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ He reveals: “During the shoot of this film on one day, I witnessed Sara scolding Amrita Ma’am. I wondered what happened, so I asked her if everything was alright. She replied, ‘no yaar, my mom bought a towel worth 1600 Rupees.”

“I thought this couldn’t be true; she must be faking it. So, I asked her again, and she reiterated that yes, it was indeed true. Who buys a towel worth 1600 Rupees and she was scolding Amrita ma’am for this.”

Sara further light-heartedly added: “Of course, why not use one of the free towels available in the vanity van? Why buy a towel worth 1600 rupees?”

On Wednesday, Sara paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. She was seen offering prayers at ‘Garbhagriha’. Sanjay Guru, a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple, said that after paying obeisance at the ‘Garbhagriha’, Sara also participated in prayers to ‘Nandi Baba’.

The actors watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

