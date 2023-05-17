Home

Sara Ali Khan’s Second Appearance at Cannes 2023 is Pretty Much ‘Meh’! – See Pics

Sara Ali Khan made a statement appearance at Cannes 2023 in a lehenga but for her second outing, she chose a relatively simpler black Moschino dress. Yay or nay?

Sara Ali Khan in black at Cannes 2023 (Photo: Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan fan club)

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023: After impressing the fashion wizards with her debut appearance in a lehenga at Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan made her second outing at the ongoing film festival. The actor wore a black Moschino dress for a formal Red Sea Film Foundation event. It was a simple dress with a sweetheart neckline embellished with heart-shaped golden embroidery. Sara teamed up her sleek gown with a matching black and golden small bag, side-parted hair, and subtle nude makeup.

This was relatively a safe appearance by Sara, who just glammed up things and tried to create a statement with her desi look on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. The actor’s purpose at the film festival is still not known. However, she definitely leads the pack of Indian celebs making their debut at the grand event this year including Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Sunny Leone among others.

SARA ALI KHAN’S MISSED OPPORTUNITY AT CANNES 2023

The internet doesn’t really seem impressed with Sara’s choice of dress though. Especially with the black one, which, many claimed, is a boring pick for an event of that magnitude. Many fashion watchers acknowledged Sara’s attempt at representing Indian culture with her first appearance in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga but the story wasn’t the same with her second appearance.

The Moschino dress is a glamorous number and looks good on Sara but it just doesn’t look like the most apt pick or glamorous enough for Cannes Film Festival. What are your thoughts?

Meanwhile, the fans can’t wait to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slaying at Cannes once again. The actor has been a Cannes veteran and represented India on the international red carpet when no one else was. She left the country on Tuesday night with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor is expected to make her first appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday evening – while performing her brand endorsement duties for a leading beauty brand.

