Sara Ali Khan Seeks Lord Shiva Blessings at Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Fans Say ‘Ek Hi Dil Kitni Baar Jaogi’ – PICS

Sara Ali Khan recently posted pictures from her trip to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in a beautiful yellow suit - See Pics!

Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak peek of her recent spiritual pilgrimage to the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The ‘Kedarnath‘ star dropped her photos from her visit on social media. She was seen praying and engrossing herself in the sacred shrine’s spiritual atmosphere. Sara Ali Khan looked like a vision to behold in a patterned pink-yellow suit for the visit. She captioned her photos, “Jai Bholenath 🙏🏻🔱🥰❤️ (sic),” on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan’s fans dropped immense love and appreciation in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “To all the muslims here, God is not going to ask you about her Emaan or deeds. So mind your own business. And Sara you are stunning ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Ek hi to dil hai Sara ji kitni bar jeetoge 🥺 (sic).” The third users wrote, “Sara earned our respect 🛕 (sic).” The fourth wrote, “God is everywhere, doesn’t matter from which religion you belong. You should be selfless while performing your duties. Har Har Mahadev ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino‘. Touted as an anthology, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Aditya Roy Kapur in key parts. The next movie’s producers have revealed the revised date of release. Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a post in which they captioned, “#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now release on 13th September 2024.”

In addition, Sara Ali Khan also has a true-story thriller-drama called ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ which chronicles the daring voyage of a Bombay college student who later becomes a freedom fighter. The Quit India Movement of 1942 serves as the setting for this fictitious story. It is a tale of the bravery, sacrifice, patriotism, and inventiveness of the country’s young. The movie, which was co-written and directed by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

(With ANI inputs)

