Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her father Saif Ali Khan on his 51st birthday. The Simmba star called her father 'the coolest travel buddy' in a heartfelt birthday post. On Monday, Sara posted an adorable picture from her recent birthday celebration where she is seen having a gala time with Saif, Kareena and youngest brother Jeh Ali Khan. This is Sara's first photo with Jeh and we are loving how the little munchkin is looking fondly at Sara while Kareena holds him and the happy family poses for the picture. Sara also penned a sweet birthday message for her "superhero Abba".

Sara Ali Khan penned, "Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you." The second photo is of the father-daughter duo, where Saif is posing with pink balloons saying 'Happy Birthday Sara' while Sara holds a chocolate cake in her hand.

Check Jeh Ali Khan having fun with Sara Ali Khan:

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan also received a heartfelt message from Kareena where she posted a few images from their ongoing vacation in the Maldives.

Saif’s sister and actor Soha Ali Khan also wished her brother on Instagram, sharing elegant pictures of the two, dressed in royal attire. “Happy birthday bhai! To more attempts at being civilised, eating dinner on time and having an early night… the quest continues…,” Soha captioned the gorgeous pictures.

Now fans are waiting to see him in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty.