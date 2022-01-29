Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has the cutest equation with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. They are frequently seen travelling together, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The ‘Chaka Chak’ girl looked vacation-ready after she wrapped up filming for her upcoming flick with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. Sara posted a series of photos and videos with his brother, Ibrahim, and others in Kashmir. On Friday evening, Sara Ali Khan posted the photos and videos to her Instagram feed, as she captioned, “Home is where the brother is”, with a bunch of emojis.Also Read - Stunning Pictures From Narmada Ghats Where Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal Are Currently Shooting

Sara and Ibrahim are posing next to an SUV in heavy woolens, with Sara sitting on the bonnet, in the first photo. There is snow all around them. She geotagged the post with the location ‘Jannat-e-Kashmir.’ Sara can also be seen building a snowman with her friends and posing with everyone in front of the snow-capped mountain peaks in other photos. Sara mentioned the temperature there was minus 7 degrees in one of her Instagram stories posts. In another video, she gives a panoramic view of Kashmir’s snowy mountains, tagging it ‘Paradise.’ Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Are 'Too Young For Relationship' - Insider Reveals It All

Kashmir is unquestionably a paradise, and Sara and Ibrahim appeared to be having the time of their lives. While on the work front, Atrangi Re fame had been filming in Indore for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, for the past few weeks. The ‘untitled film’ has made the fans curious. Well, we are also excited to see what Sara and Vicky have in store for us!

