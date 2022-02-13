Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan enjoyed the phenomenal success and rave reviews for her film. She looks stunning in any attire she wears and encapsulates the minds of all of her fans. The actor continues to share incredible pictures of herself on social media, and she did it yet again. ‘Atrangi Re’ posted a lovely photo of herself in all-black apparel on her Instagram account.Also Read - Bikini-Clad Sara Ali Khan Plays a Prank on Her Spot Girl, Her Pool Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sara was seen in the first photo with her hands clasped in front of her face, rocking a netted top. She was standing sideways in the second photo with her hair opened and sunshine pouring on her. She looked lovely in the last photo. Sara captioned her pictures with three sun emojis and tagged her photographer, makeup artist, and designer.

Take a look at Sara’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The actor looked stunning in a netted black gown as she posed in the forest and serenely faced the camera. She opted for a dewy look with her makeup and her hair opened to flow in the gentle breeze. Fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for her recent picture. Most of the fans dropped countless heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wow gorgeous,” while another person commented, “You look so beautiful and cute.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has finished filming with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s unnamed rom-com in Indore. The stars continued to give us peeks from the sets, which piqued the interest of the audience.

Sara sure is taking our breath away with her recent pictures, what do you think? Watch this space for more updates.