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Sara Ali Khan, who has visited Kedarnath over 7 times, asked to submit an affidavit from next time, Temple committee seeks proof of...

Sara Ali Khan, who has visited Kedarnath over 7 times, asked to submit an affidavit from next time, Temple committee seeks ‘proof of…’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been asked to submit an affidavit if she wishes to seek blessings at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Sara Ali Khan has shared a strong spiritual connection with Kedarnath over the years and often visits the temple in the Himalayas. Her bond with the shrine began in 2017 during the shooting of her debut film Kedarnath. Since then, she has been visiting almost every year, usually during the temple’s open season from April to November.

Recently, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) formed a sub-committee to create a special SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for the entry of non-Sanatan followers into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand. According to this proposed rule, people who do not follow Sanatan Dharma may face restrictions on entry.

Speaking to the media, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that non-Hindu visitors will now have to submit an affidavit if they wish to visit the temples. He added that they may also be required to provide proof stating that they respect and believe in Hindu traditions. He told the media, “If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers”.

Khan often shares glimpses of her Kedarnath visits on social media, showing the temple surrounded by snow-covered mountains and her taking part in prayers. Because she visits so regularly, Kedarnath has become an important part of her life beyond films.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site in India. Her repeated visits show that her connection is not just one-time, but an ongoing part of her personal and spiritual journey, which began with her debut film.

Char Dham Yatra 2026 Registration: Check temple opening dates and online registration process

Registration for Char Dham Yatra 2026 has opened. As per the official notification, the Uttarakhand government is making it mandatory for every pilgrim visiting the Char Dham to register themselves online before embarking on the journey.

Registration began from March 6, 2026; To register you can visit the official website or download the mobile app provided by the government. The pilgrimage will commence from April 19.

Here are the dates announced by the Uttarakhand government for each temple’s reopening this year:

Yamunotri Temple : April 19th, 2026

Gangotri Temple : April 19th, 2026

Kedarnath Temple : April 22nd, 2026

Badrinath Temple : April 23rd, 2026

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