Full of sass and unmatchable swag, Love Aaj Kal 2 star Sara Ali Khan has never shied from sharing her transformation pictures when she weighed 96 kilos back in her college days and before entering Bollywood. This "Freaky Friday", the bold Sara gave fans another sneak-peek into her college vs Bollywood days but with the "same pose, same expression".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a then and now through a picture collage featuring her dressed up traditionally. She captioned it, "Something's never change… literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways)- same pose, same expression, same सजना धजना, same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday (sic)."

On another note, the fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into a lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families and the Khans are no different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 21-days of complete lockdown till April 14 in order to combat pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers, immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Sara Ali Khan has also pledged to donate to PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.