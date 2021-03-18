Days after make-up artist of some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Florian Hurel was accused of physical abuse by his former girlfriend and makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal, he has now denied all allegations. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan’s Makeup Artist Florian Hurel Accused of Physical Abuse by Shraddha Kapoor’s Makeup Artist Hiyavi Saigal: ‘He Almost Killed Me’

Responding to all charges, Florian Hurel took to social media and categorically stated that the remarks are baseless and have been made with an intent to harm his reputation.

His statement read, "Truth is generally the best vindication against defamation. Off late, a lot of defamatory remarks have been made against me on social media (Baseless Allegations) to harm my reputation due to progress and strength. I know there are a lot of people who want to take a piece of me, but I've always said that "A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work." I would request everyone not to believe any statements made against me. The truth shall prevail. Regards Florian Hurel."

Florian Hurel’s wife, Rina Charaniya Hurel also came forth in support of her husband. She shared the same post on her Instagram account and wrote, ”I, Rina Charaniya Hurel, lawful wife of Florian Hurel, stand beside my husband on this defamation matter. As I know the truth, I would like to let you all know being a woman, I have always stood by women around me & anyone in need in any situation. But also when the truth is right in front of my eyes I can’t act like a feminist. I must support the Truth and that’s my upbringing and moral values of life.

I Love you”

Florian Hurel is Sara Ali Khan’s makeup artist and his former girlfriend and make-up artist, Hiyavi Saigal had accused him of hurling abuse on her. She made these allegations during ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.