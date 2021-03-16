Celebrity makeup artist Florian Hurel who has worked with several actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, has been accused by her fiancé and makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal. Hiyavi, who has closely worked with Shraddha Kapoor, recently conducted Q&A on Instagram with her fans and followers. One of the users asked about the physical abuse she had gone through while dating her boss Florian Hurel, who is also a celebrity makeup artist. She wrote, ‘It started as a boss assistant relationship and turned into friendship very shortly. We were both dating other people and then shortly we realised we were in love. It all moved very quickly from dating to moving into taking an apartment to getting engaged.’ Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Hotness in Velvet Bikini Worth Rs 25,000 - You Like?

Hiyavi Saigal went on to share screenshots of their chats too. "Florian broke me down to a point where I didn't recognise myself. It started with trying to control each part of my life – work, friendships, my schedule and when I rebelled a bit it would turn into violence. He slowly and very charmingly sucked me in and I called it love. It started with a push, then a slap increased with time. It was broken bones, bruises all over and he would put me in the tub every time and break down. It would feel like my fault. I started drinking to feel numb with just cause more violence cause I started talking and fighting back", Saigal said.

She further wrote: "Nobody believed me because narcissists are charming. I didn't press charges because I was emotionally weak. He took me from me and he took my dog and my money. If anyone is going through please reach out or call the police. He almost killed me and I am glad to be alive."