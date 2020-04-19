Giving fans some serious tips on invincible confidence, Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan has been sharing a plethora of her transformation pictures back from her college days when she suffered from PCOD and we can’t help but marvel at the sheer radiance of her conviction. The collages that the diva has been sharing show her twinning in the same wavelength of her million-dollar smile and that is the confidence to swear by. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan - Who is The Rebel Child? Mom Amrita Singh Answers in THIS TikTok Video | Watch

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara recently shared another picture from her transformation diaries, this time with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mommy Amrita Singh in it. Sara captioned it, "The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday सब एक हैं ☝️इसलिए… Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong (sic)."

On another note, the fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into another lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extention of the lockdown till May 03 in order to combat the pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers and the immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Sara Ali Khan too contributed to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.