Home

Entertainment

Sara Arjun breaks silence on 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: I knew it was justified

Sara Arjun breaks silence on 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: ‘I knew it was justified’

Sara Arjun reacts to the 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: Read what she said.

Sara Arjun breaks silence on 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: ‘I knew it was justified’

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, age gaps in on-screen romantic pairings are nothing new. Many heroines are often seen opposite much older heroes. However, despite this trend, age gaps in casting are often seen as a point of discussion, especially when the project is high-profile. One such case happened with Dhurandhar. Ever since the casting was announced, the 20 years age gap between Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh has created a buzz. Now, Sara Arjun has finally broken her silence on the matter, addressing the chatter with clarity and calmness.

Sara Arjun on the age-gap debate

Recently, during an interview, Sara, who stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, addressed the chatter around the age gap in the film. She explained how the gap was justified, and she chose to stay focused on her work instead of focusing on the “noise” on social media.

Sharing her perspective, Sara said, “All the noise on social media, right? And I’m not very active. I didn’t partake in it much… I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in ‘live and let live’… It’s their opinion… It doesn’t do anything to how I think… I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that’s it.”

Sara Arjun praises Ranveer Singh

Further praising Ranveer Singh’s performance, she said she could not have asked for a better co-star in Dhurandhar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sara added, “No matter who I work with in the future, I don’t think anybody can top Ranveer; he has set the bar so high. As an actor, he’s so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He looks at it (filmmaking) as teamwork. He’s equally involved in what you are doing and equally involved in what the person on set was designing; the set is doing. So those things really matter. He carries all of us together.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this action-spy thriller has been creating records ever since its release. The film has been a massive box office success since its release on December 5 last year and has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. By far, the film has collected Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The spy thriller is set in Pakistan, where Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks based in Lyari. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres in March 2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.