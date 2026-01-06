Sara Tendulkar and Janhvi Kapoor steal the spotlight at Nita Ambani’s United in Triumph Gala – See pics

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous night to remember as Reliance Foundation’s United in Triumph event lit up Antilia on January 5. Hosted by Nita Ambani, the evening was organised to honour India’s World Cup champions from men’s, women’s and blind cricket teams. While the achievers of Indian sport were the heart of the celebration, the red carpet became a fashion moment of its own, with Sara Tendulkar and Janhvi Kapoor emerging as the most talked-about style stars of the night.

What made Janhvi Kapoor’s look stand out?

Janhvi Kapoor brought a burst of colour to the evening with her bold yet graceful outfit choice. The actor wore a striking red floral mini dress from Miu Miu, instantly drawing attention. The dress featured a high-neck Mandarin collar and short sleeves, giving it a subtle traditional touch, while the mini length kept it fresh and youthful.

What truly elevated the look was the clever wrap-around design with a knot detail at the waist. This added structure to the outfit and created a flattering silhouette. Janhvi kept the styling fuss-free, pairing the dress with white strappy heels. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek high bun, and her makeup stayed minimal with soft pink lips, letting the vibrant red dress do all the talking.

How did Sara Tendulkar define effortless elegance?

In complete contrast, Sara Tendulkar chose understated glamour and proved that simplicity never goes out of style. Appearing with her parents, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, Sara wore a floor-length black maxi dress that radiated quiet confidence.

The outfit featured a modest V-neckline and a neatly cinched waist with a thin black belt. Adding a modern twist to the classic look was a thigh-high slit, which brought just the right amount of drama. Sara kept her accessories minimal, opting for black sandals and delicate jewellery. With soft waves and a centre-parted hairstyle, her look felt polished, elegant and effortlessly chic.

A night celebrating style and sporting glory

Apart from Sara and Janhvi, the evening saw Nita Ambani walking the red carpet alongside India’s World Cup-winning captains, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC. The event beautifully blended celebration, pride and glamour, paying tribute to India’s sporting heroes while also setting major fashion goals.

As pictures and videos from the night continue to trend online, one thing is clear: whether it was Janhvi’s playful florals or Sara’s timeless black, both women proved that personal style shines brightest when worn with confidence.