New Delhi: Sara Tendulkar fans and followers can rejoice now as the 24-year-old has successfully forayed into the modelling world.

Sara, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, has recently collaborated with a popular clothing brand for the same. She made her grand modelling debut alongside actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. The promotional video of the ad shows the trio posing together.

Sara Tendulkar’s Modelling Career

Sara, known for her incredible fashion sense, has recently posted an advertisement video on her official Instagram account where she is seen posing for a clothing brand alongside other actresses including Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff.

The trio looks nothing less than gorgeous. Check it out yourself.

Check Out The Video Here:

For the uninitiated, Sara’s inimitable fashion sense has helped her gain a lot of followers and fans on social media. She has made her unique identity stand out, other than just being called Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter.

Being quite active on Instagram, Sara has over 1.5 million followers.

Meanwhile Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film October opposite Varun Dhawan; whereas Tania Shroff is the daughter of Industrialist Jaidev Shroff and Roomila Shroff.