Home

Entertainment

Sara Tendulkar’s Deepfake Photos With Ꮪhubman Gill Go Viral, Here’s How She Slams Fake Users

Sara Tendulkar’s Deepfake Photos With Ꮪhubman Gill Go Viral, Here’s How She Slams Fake Users

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar was the latest target of deepfake as her fake photo with Indian cricketer and rumoured boyfriend Ꮪhubman Gill goes viral. Here's how she calls out on social media.

Sara Tendulkar’s DeepFake: There are a lot of deepfake videos and photos of famous celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol that have gone viral and there are strict actions that have been taken against the users who have created fake photos/videos. Now, the latest celebrity who became a target of deepfake is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. There are fake photos of Sara and Shubman Gill that are being circulated. On Wednesday, Sara took to her official Instagram story to inform her fans that there have been fake IDs and photos of her on the internet. She wrote, “Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality”.

Trending Now

You may like to read

What is Deepfake?

A video or a photo of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else is typically used maliciously or to spread false information. Deepfake includes fabricated images, videos and audio are increasingly being abused to create pornography and misinformation and pose a significant challenge to civil society.

A few days ago, Kajol Devgan’s deepfake video was created where she was seen changing her clothes in front of the camera. This manipulated video, originally shared on TikTok, displayed Kajol’s face altered onto a clip of English influencer Rosie Breen changing clothes. Rosie Breen had uploaded the video on TikTok on June 5 as part of the “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) trend. However, now, her video has been morphed to superimpose the face of Bollywood actor Kajol onto Breen’s body.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.