Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Car Accident

The Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhayaya, who portrayed Jasmine, passed away on Tuesday morning. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya lost her life in a car crash in Himachal Pradesh. She was 32, and her Chandigarh-based family is shifting her body to Mumbai, where her last rites will be performed.

Producer JD Majethia shared the news on his Instagram story. He mentioned the incident’s location as North India and wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic),” reads JD Majethia’s post.”

In addition to the television program Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai, Upadhyay appeared in the films Chhapaak, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, and Please Find Attached. The actor was well-known in the Gujarati theatre community.

May her soul rest in peace

