Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson, which released on Netflix recently, has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz among others. Apart from Arjun, the film stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film revolves around a man trying to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home in Lahore, after she is denied a visa to go to Pakistan herself.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, and many others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)