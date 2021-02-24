Veteran Punjabi folk singer Sardool Sikander died at the age of 60 on Wednesday. There has been speculation that he died of the corona, but the source made it clear that he didn’t die of corona-virus. It has been reported that Sardool Sikander had undergone treatment for kidney damage and other ailments a few days ago. He was admitted for over 15-20 days. Here are some unknown facts about the late folk singer that you should know. Also Read - Sardool Sikander — Punjab's Folk Music Icon — Dead at 60. Vishal Dadlani, Gurdaas Maan, Harshdeep Kaur Mourn Demise

Unknown facts about the late Singer Sardool Sikander:

– Sardool Sikander was born on 15-01-1961 in Kheri Naudh Singh, Fatehgarh Sahib in the state of Punjab, India. He was an Indian Singer, Film Actor, Radio Artist, Composer, Lyricist & Playback Singer.

– Sardool Sikander started his career in radio and television in the early 1980s with his introductory album Roadways Di Laari.

– Sardool Sikander had 27 albums to his credit. His work included over 50 derivative albums from all over the world. His album Husna De Malko released in 1991 that sold 5.1 million copies worldwide and still selling

– Sardool’s famous religious songs are Charadi Khalla Tenu Samne Tu Hase, Bole So Nihaal, Khalsa Dee Chardi Kala, Ik Tu Hove Ik Main Hovan

– Apart from music, Sardool Sikander also acted in some Punjabi movies like Jagga Daku, Police in Pollywood, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

– Sardool was married to Amar Noorie, who is also an accomplished singer and actor.

– Sardool had two sons named Sarang Sikander and Alaap Sikander.

– There are a few bands and artists Sardool Sikander collaborated with like, Amar Noorie and Jassi Jalandhari.

As soon as the news of his demise spread, a lot of celebrities including Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Dadlani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurdaas Maan, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh as well as fans started pouring in condolences on Twitter.

May his soul rest in peace!