Sarfira First Look: Akshay Kumar Preaches ‘Dream So Big, They Call You Crazy’ in The Official Remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru – Watch Teaser

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently dropped the first looks of his upcoming movie Sarfira. For the unknown Sarfira is a remake of an award winning film Soorarai Pottru.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after wrapping up the highly anticipated movie, Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan, the actor recently dropped a teaser about his next movie titled Sarfira. Taking to his Instagram story Akshay Kumar captioned his post, “Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi (sic).” Take a look at the teaser shared by Akshay Kumar.

First Looks of Sarfira Teaser

The first looks of Akshay Kumar’s movie look promising. In the initial part of the teaser, the actor is seen entering the scene on a bike leaning backwards opening his arms wide open, and a smile on his face. In the second sequence, Akshay is seen standing next to his plane, with a stern expression on his face. It is believed that the upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar will be a remake of Suriya’s award winning movie Soorarai Pottru.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira Teaser:

All You Need To Know About Sarfira

Partly based on the life story of the Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath. Sarfira will be helmed by Sudha Kongara, which is scheduled for release in theaters on July 12, 2024. The movie stars prominent actors like Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in important roles. Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi are the writers, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani.

The music for Sarfira is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), along with South Indian superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Sarfira is based in the startup and aviation industry.

According to a statement, “Sarfira is ready to motivate ordinary people to have big aspirations and pursue them, even if others consider them to be unrealistic. Sarfira tells a distinctly Indian tale of perseverance, determination, and resourcefulness, featuring an underdog who challenges the social and economic structure of a system deeply rooted in class, caste, and power dynamics (sic).”

Akshay Kumar’s Professional Front

On his work front, Akshay Kumar has already wrapped up the shoot of his highly anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie will also feature prominent stars like Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

In his pipeline along with Sarfira, Akshay is also working on his next project Welcome to The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan the movie stars Bollywood actors like Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2024.

