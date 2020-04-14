Amid coronavirus lockdown, people are restricted to step out of their homes till May 3 and many are trying to cope up with the situation to combat pandemic COVID-19. Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta is having a similar kind of feeling and fears losing touch with the reality amid coronavirus lockdown. She even questions if she is knowing herself more or is just trying to save her life. Also Read - Sargun Mehta Glams up in Black Dress And Orange Overcoat, Looks Hot in Sultry Pictures

Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures in a white salwar-suit as she looks out of the window. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lipstick. Needless to say, she looks gorgeous, as always.

She captioned it, "Kuch samajh nahi aa raha .. Sachchaiyi se naata toot raha hai ya jadd raha hai; Apne aap ko jaan rahi hun ya sirf apni jaan bacha rahi hun?" (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

Sargun Mehta is one of the most popular Punjabi actors. She never fails to impress the fashion police and is regularly seen updating fans about her outfit of the day. Known for her impeccable acting skills and making a style statement, the Punjabi diva knows how to be in the limelight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen in ‘Jhalle’ opposite Binnu Dhillon. Next, she will be seen in ‘Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gya’ opposite Gurnam Bhullar. The film has been written by Amberdeep Singh and is directed by Ksshijit Choudhary. The film is slated to release on May 29, 2020.