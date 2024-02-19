Home

Sargun Mehta Justifies Misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘They Must Have Had a Thought Behind Showing Bad Things’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal enjoyed a phenomenal run in the theatres despite mixed reviews. Recently, Sargun Mehta defended the misogyny in vengeful actioner - THIS is what she said:

Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, debuted in theatres on December 1 and has since become a huge blockbuster despite criticism of its plot and the characters’ toxic behaviour. Following its phenomenal global box office run of over Rs 800 crore, the movie had its OTT debut on Netflix. The story of Animal centers on a man who returns from the United States following an attempt to kill his emotionally distant father. The man goes on a rampage to get revenge on people who attempted to kill his father in an attempt to gain his validation. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles. Many celebs came to defend the vengeful drama and the latest to join the list is Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta.

Sargun Mehta Defends Misogyny in ‘Animal’ And How!

Talking to Siddharth Kannan on a podcast, Sargun Mehta defended the misogyny in Ranbir Kapoor’s actioner. She said, “Have we left the teachings on films? And if that is the case then schools should be shut. Films are not always made to educate. Even in Hollywood, all types of films are made because the simple idea of cinema is to project a character which is existing in some part.”

“In this world, there is somebody like the character of Animal. Here, in our world also. You don’t want to show it, you want to hide it then that’s your problem. I feel he (Sandeep) pulled me into a world saying – ‘This is a man who is doing all these things and I see that he is wrong’. It was not that when Ranbir Kapoor’s character whitewashed his wrongdoings. The wrongs were also shown, ” Sargun added.

Acknowledging the protagonist’s obsession, Sargun continued, “But I also saw that the character is written which is so flawed that he is not learning from his mistakes and getting up again as it is. He is like that. He is so obsessed with his father that he can’t see anything else. So he has made a character definition. I believe I was in the vortex, I was in a world that man created.”

Sargun emphasised how everything is not about quality and that there has to be entertainment. “Everything cannot be about quality, it has to be entertainment, a story and I saw it in that way. I digested in that way. I liked the good things that were shown and for the bad things that were shown, I thought there must be a thought behind it and I will ask him someday, ” she concluded.

Sargun Mehta on Sikh Representation in Animal

Speaking about the representation of Punjabis in Animal, Sargun Mehta said, “The moment I watched Animal, I said ‘He didn’t kill any Punjabi with their heads bowed and their eyes lowered’. This is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s specialty. You would have noticed that whenever a Sardar was shot in the film, it was not shot in the back, it was shot right in front. Even in the last shot, the last guy that gets killed, he looks straight into the eyes and he doesn’t have any fear in his eyes.”

