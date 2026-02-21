Home

Sargun Mehta slams baseless pregnancy reports about her and Ravi Dubey: ‘Just calm down…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, rumours and speculations travel faster than facts. One such similar situation is Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Known as one of the most beloved couple of the industry, the couple have been together for 12 years, standing the test of time. From falling in love on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh to becoming one of the most admired couples in the industry, their journey has been nothing short of inspirational. However, recently couple found themselves at the centre of fresh pregnancy rumours that took social media by storm. Addressing the rumours head-on, Sargun Mehta has reacted strongly to the claims.

Sargun Mehta Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours.

After the speculations of their pregnancy going viral, Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram and dismissed the rumours. In her post, she wrote, “News apparently knows before us about our pregnancy for the last 2 years.” She further took a dig at reports spreading such rumours, “According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy.”

Dismissing the claims, she said, “Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.”

Hospital Visit Triggers Speculation

As per reports, Ravi and Sargun first sparked pregnancy rumours when they appeared on Bigg Boss 19 to promote their show Juliet Jatt Di. Soon after it, the couple was spotted outside a hospital, prompting the pregnancy speculations to gain momentum.

Ravi Dubey On Family Planning

Interestingly, this is not the first time the couple has faced such chatter. Back in 2019, Ravi, who will next be seen as ‘Laxman’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, had once talked about family planning and embracing fatherhood. In an interview, he said, “No such plans at all. I think we are each other’s baby Dubey and baby Mehta. Since the beginning, ‘Choti and Badi,’ next January, our courtship and marriage combined, I will complete ten years of knowing Sargun.”

What The Viral Post Claims

Ravi and Sargun had tied the knot on December 7, 2013, and ever since then, their fans have been looking forward to some “good news” from the couple. Now, a fresh post shared by Telly Creates started doing rounds on social media, suggesting that Ravi and Sargun are allegedly expecting their first child.

