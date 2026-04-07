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Sarke Chunar Teri song row: Bad news for Nora Fatehi, NCW gives last chance to her

Sarke Chunar Teri song row: Bad news for Nora Fatehi, NCW gives last chance to her

In the Sarke Chunar Teri song ontroversy, Nora Fatehi’s lawyer appeared at the hearing, but the National Commission for Women refused to accept this. They issued a stern warning to her.

On April 6, 2026, the National Commission for Women held a suo motu hearing regarding the controversial song “Sarke Chunar Teri”, from KD the Devil. The Commission’s Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, presided over the hearing. Lyricist Rakib Alam, director Prem, and KVN Productions representatives Gautam K.M. and Supreeth appeared before the Commission. The growing controversy surrounding Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi’s song shows no signs of slowing down. The National Commission for Women has now taken a strong stance, stating that such songs are derogatory to the dignity of women.

Objection raised regarding the song

During the hearing, Vijaya Rahatkar strongly objected to the song’s lyrics, stating that such words insult the dignity of women. The accused argued that they were unaware of the meaning of the song, but the National Commission for Women refused to accept this claim. The Commission made it clear that insulting women in the name of creativity is completely unacceptable.

In the presence of the Chairperson, the accused submitted a written apology to the Commission and acknowledged the song’s negative impact on society. They also said they would work towards women’s empowerment over the next three months and submit a report to the Commission.

The National Commission for Women issued a stern warning to all concerned not to repeat such mistakes in the future. The accused admitted their mistake and submitted a written apology to the Commission. They also stated that they would work on women’s empowerment over the next three months and submit a report.

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It is worth noting that actress Nora Fatehi’s lawyer appeared at the hearing, but the National Commission for Women refused to accept this. The Commission has now given her a final opportunity to appear in person, setting the date for April 27, 2026.

Similarly, actor Sanjay Dutt, who stated that he was abroad for professional reasons, has also been directed to appear in person before the Commission on April 8, 2026. The controversial song “Sarke Chunar Teri” from KD the Devil has been removed from all social media platforms. Nora Fatehi has also issued an apology via social media, clarifying that she no longer has any connection to the film or song and will not be part of its promotion.

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