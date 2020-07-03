Actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to the late choreographer Saroj Khan with endearing throwback pictures as they remembered masterji. Kajol put out an endearing throwback picture on Instagram as she remembered the late choreographer. The picture shows Kajol kissing the ace choreographer as Khan keeps Kajol’s hand in between. The snap captures the love between the two. Along with the picture, she wrote, “RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book ! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language. Even later when she grew older whenever we met I could see that mischief and affection and sheer love for her work. Love u Sarojji and be at peace knowing that u are loved and will always be remembered ❤️” Also Read - When Saroj Khan Gave 'Shagun Ka Sikka' to Amitabh Bachchan And Loved His Dance in Khaike Paan Banaraswala



On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan talked about Saroj ji was his first genuine teacher in the film industry. SRK tweeted, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs.Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ from Beta (1992), ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Tezaab (1988), ‘Hawa Hawai’ from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20. The last rites of Saroj Khan were performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai at 7 am.