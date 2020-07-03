We all love Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crazy song ‘Ye Ishq Haaye Baithe Bithaaye Jannat Dikhaaye’ from Jab We Met. Ever thought who is the person behind this bubbly dance? It’s none other than ace choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away today on June 3 at 2:30 am due to cardiac arrest. After learning the death news of masterji, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was devastated. She took to Instagram to share her bond with Saroj ji. Also Read - No Prayer Meet For Saroj Khan Due to COVID-19 Situation, Reads Family's Official Statement

Kareena shared a throwback pic of her with Saroj Khan from the sets of Jab We Met where she can be seen teaching her the steps. The actor also shared her song video in the next slide. “Master ji always told me… perrr nahin chala saktiii toh kam se kam face toh chalaaaaa. That’s what she taught me… to enjoy dancing, smile and smile through the eyes. There can never be another… Dance and expression can never be the same for us actors and for everyone who loved her… Love you master ji. Till we dance again… RIP 💔 #SarojKhan”, Kareena Kapoor Khan paid an emotional tribute. Also Read - What Causes Cardiac Arrest, Condition That Took Famous Choreographer Saroj Khan's Life

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for her master ji:

Saroj Khan was 71-years-old and was soon to turn 72 in November. She complained of breathing issues and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday. Saroj Khan’s family shared a note on her Instagram account that they are not organising a prayer meet for her due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The note reads as “Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan. 🙏” (sic).