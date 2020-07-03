Ace choreographer Saroj Khan was one of the best choreographers who had given some really amazing moves to the Hindi cinema. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. Her death has shocked the entire nation people are cursing 2020 as so many stalwarts of the industry have left us in this year. Saroj ji passed away on Friday, June 3, 2020, at 2:30 am because of cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues Also Read - Saroj Khan's Last Interview: Her Love For Madhuri Dixit And The Art of Dance in Bollywood | Exclusive

A lot of actors and choreographers have come out to express grief on knowing about the shocking news. Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Remo D Souza, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu several other celebs tweeted about the same.

Check out all the messages below:

Remo D’souza took to Twitter to share a wonderful memory with the late actor. He wrote, “RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED …. big loss to dance fraternity …..” Also Read - Radhe vs Sooryavanshi vs Master on Diwali 2020: Salman Khan Gets Ready For Festive Box Office After Akshay Kumar

Farah Khan also writes, “Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan”

Akshay Kumar woke up to this sad news. He wrote, “Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻”

Taapsee Pannu holds on to the memories of Saroj Ji. She writes, “Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight…. real tight. Red heart we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever.”

Saroj Khan, May your soul rest in peace!