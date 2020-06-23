Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been rushed to a hospital after she complained of having difficulty in breathing. As per a report in TOI, she was suffering from breathing issues for a few days. In the time of coronavirus, things are getting worse and it was a concern whether she is Corona positive or not. However, she tested negative. The reports suggest that she is feeling better and will be discharged soon. Also Read - Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez Among Seven More Pakistan Players to Test COVID-19 Positive

A source was quoted saying by the publication, "A few days ago, she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. We were worried, but thankfully it's not COVID-19. She is feeling better now, and is likely to be discharged tomorrow."

Saroj Khan began dancing in movies at the tender age of 10 and is the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

Saroj is known for choreographing Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in most of their iconic dance numbers. More lovingly known as Master ji, is a three-time National Award-winning dancer. She even choreographed Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika songs.