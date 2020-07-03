Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan fondly known as Masterji and Mother of Dance / Choreography passed away from cardiac arrest on Friday at July 3, 2020, around 1:52 am. She was 71. Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra in Mumbai on June 17 after complaining of breathing issues. Earlier, her family took out a statement that the ace choreographer tested negative for corona and will be discharged soon in a few days. Also Read - Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away at 72 Due to Cardiac Arrest in Mumbai

Saroj Khan was the best choreographer to date and had given some really amazing moves to the Hindi cinema. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. She entered the Bollywood industry at a very early age as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama. In the late 1950s, she was a background dancer and got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. Saroj Khan choreographed many super-duper hit songs which comprise of Hawa Hawai, Chandni, Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Gulaab Gang.

Take a look at her best-choreographed songs of the dance maestro!

Take a look at her best-choreographed songs of the dance maestro!

Dola Re Dola: Devdas

Saroj Khan trained Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit for Dola Re Dola song from the film Devdas. She taught how to shake hips on this energetic song. These beautiful actors have done total justice in their dance numbers.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga: Beta

Madhuri Dixit dances to the maestro’s tune which is beyond perfect. Saroj Khan taught facial expressions to Madhuri along with her sensuous dance and she did it very well. This slow beat tune is still popular among the audiences. Her sexy moves make the heart goes dhak dhak.

Tabaah Ho Gaye: Kalank

Saroj Khan made a comeback to mainstream Bollywood with Madhuri Dixit‘s song in Kalank titled Tabah Ho Gaye. The song solely picturised on Madhuri Dixit. This was her last choreographed song for the 2019 film. Saroj Khan revealed in an interview that she and Madhuri danced together on the steps of Tabaah.

Nimbooda Nimbooda: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Nimbooda Nimbooda from 1999’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a hit song. Several Indian music and instruments are used in this song. The song is performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and what we can’t miss is Saroj Khan’s dance choreography. Her expressions are just breathtaking.

Hawa Hawai – Mr. India

Saroj Khan trained late actor Sridevi for Hawa Hawai song in Mr. India. Sridevi shakes her booty on the rhythm of the exhausting song. Her dance is just iconic and forces every person to match footstep on this chartbuster song.

Yeh Ishq Haaye: Jab We Met

Saroj Khan taught Kareena Kapoor Khan for Yeh Ishq Haye song from the film Jab We Met. She danced on the rhythm of this melodious song with her bubbly moves. Her constant smile while dancing makes the song livelier. Kareena dances with a lot of grace and swings with ease.

Saroj Khan also contributed her utmost talent on small screen Nach Baliye in the year 2005. She also judged shows like Ustaadon ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie, Nachle Ve, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa etc.

Saroj Khan was acknowledged with three National awards for her best choreography in Devdas, Sringaram and Jab We Met. Apart from a national award she also received Filmfare Award for Guru, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and Tezaab

The legendary choreographer had severe diabetes and related illness. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

May her soul rest in peace!