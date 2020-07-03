Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 3 around 2:30 am due to cardiac arrest at the age of 71. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The three-time National Award winner was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai’s Malad by her family at 7 am. Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI that the family will hold a prayer meet soon. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” she said. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit on Losing Saroj Khan: I Will Miss You, World Has Lost an Amazingly Talented Person

Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani confirmed the time of death. He said, "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital".

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan, who was known as Masterji and Mother of Dance choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan's best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Saroj Khan got her first break as an independent choreographer with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974 but it took Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai song in film Mr India for her to receive praise as a dance choreographer of repute. Saroj ji’s work with Madhuri Dixit made her famous. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from Kalank in 2019. Saroj Khan was acknowledged with three National awards for her best choreography in Devdas, Sringaram and Jab We Met. Apart from a national award she also received Filmfare Award for Guru, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khalnayak, Chaalbaaz and Tezaab.

The legendary choreographer had severe diabetes and related illness. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

