Today was a sad day again as Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away following a heart attack at the age of 71. Following her death, there are reports doing rounds on the internet where Saroj Khan spoke about her alleged rift with Salman Khan. In a few minutes, several trolls joined in to comment against the superstar. However, the veteran choreographer's daughter Sukaina Khan says it's wrong to be negative about Salman Khan and shares a different story.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saroj ji's daughter said both the celebrities had differences a time ago and later patched up. She told the portal, "They already let bygones be bygones and the entire media saw their pictures together. It showed that they both like each other again. They were there for each other. I don't know why people are bringing all these old topics up again? Salman Khan and his team have been really kind and helpful to my mother and the entire family".

Sukaina Khan further revealed that Salman Khan helped for her son's surgery. "Salman Khan helped us for my son's operation. I had to take my son to Kerala for an open heart surgery and it was he who helped us with it completely, Mr Khan stood like a rock beside us and Sandhya (his teammate) got us in touch with him and we went through this together. He was there for us when we needed it and my mother also values that quality in him. So I don't know why people are still saying such negative things about him. He stands up for everyone and helps people in a lot of ways that others might not know about."

Saroj Khan’s daughter shared the bond of Salman Khan and masterji. She even mentioned how Saroj ji used to prayer for him. “I still remember a week before she got admitted in the hospital, she went in for namaaz and when she got up, I asked her if she prayed for us. She said she obviously prayed for her family but there was someone special she was praying for. When I asked her who it was, she said, it was Salman Khan. I looked at her and smiled. She told me that Salman sir is doing so much good for people around him but he’s always taken in the wrong, which is what I don’t understand. He isn’t bad and people should just let him be. She wished him long life and happiness,” Sukaina concluded.