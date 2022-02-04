Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her unusual, off-beat and eccentric fashion choices. However, this time, Urfi has been accused of copying popular Hollywood actress Zendaya’s look. Urfi donned a purple ensemble in her latest public appearance. As soon as she was papped, pictures and videos of her look went viral and netizens couldn’t help but notice the similarity between her look and that of Zendaya. Check out the video below:Also Read - Urfi Javed Dances to Viral Kacha Badam Meme Song in Backless Top, Watch Video

The fans were quick to dig out an image of Zendaya in a similar dress. The dress was worn by Zendaya as a tribute to songstress Beyonce at the 2021 BET awards which honour the contribution of African Americans to music, culture and sports. Zendaya, who stars in hit show ‘Euphoria’, was the first to don the purple ensemble which made heads turn. Check out her look below: Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff, Recreates Cardi B's Iconic Veil Look in Black Separates - Chic or Not?

Fans were quick to call Urfi ‘sasti Zendaya’ and compared her to the Hollywood actress.

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has been accused of copying-cum-recreating a look. Last year, she was brutally trolled for recreating Rihanna’s iconic metallic silver look from the 2018 Met Gala. The internet was extremely confused and opined that she may be wearing a dress made out of silver foil.

