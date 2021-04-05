Mumbai: The second season of the much-loved television show Sasural Simar Ka is coming soon and the lead actor Dipika Kakar is set to kickstart it once again. Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim to Leave After a Few Episodes? Read on

While the date for the show has not been announced yet, Colors TV has now released a fresh promo of the daily soap. This 32-second video teaser features Mata ji and Simar from the show. The teaser begins with Mata ji giving bangles to Simar and informing her that she needs to find ‘another Simar’ for the Bharadwaj family. This teaser also reveals the basic plot of the show with Mata ji mentioning that this new member of the family must not aspire to become something but must build a family. While Mata ji leaves, Simar turns to the audience asking ‘Where will I find another Simar?’ The promo further introduces us to a new character played by actor Radhika Muthukumar, who will enter as ‘new Simar’ in the Bharadwaj family. This new character is presented as a music lover who wants to make ‘music her identity.’ Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka 2: Is Shoaib Ibrahim Returning as Prem? Dipika Kakar Has This to Say

Sharing the promo on social media, ColorsTV wrote, ”Apni hi parchhayi dhundne ki mili hai Simar ko zimmedaari! Dekhiye kya hogi yeh talaash puri? #SSK2 jald hi shuru ho raha hai #Colors par.” (Simar has been asked to find her shadow personality for the family. Watch if this hunt will be completed.) Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 Announced, Dipika Kakar Hints at The New Twist - Watch The Promo

Apni hi parchhayi dhundne ki mili hai Simar ko zimmedaari!

Dekhiye kya hogi yeh talaash puri? #SSK2 jald hi shuru ho raha hai #Colors par.@ms_dipika #JayatiBhatia #RadhikaMuthukumar pic.twitter.com/ZPyYCOU8tJ — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) April 5, 2021

Earlier last month, season 2 of the show was announced. However, as per reports, Dipika Kakkar will be a part of ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ for only a few episodes.

The show was originally launched in 2011 with Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghan playing the lead roles. The story revolves around Simar and her sister Roli and how they became perfect daughters-in-law of the Bharadwaj family. In season one, the makers of the show had also introduced some supernatural elements.