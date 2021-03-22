Season 2 of the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka is coming soon and the lead actor Dipika Kakar is set to kickstart it once again. A promo for the upcoming season has already been released. Also Read - 'Agar Kuch Ho, Pehle Mujhe Ho!' Dharmesh Yelande's Wish For Remo D'Souza Makes Fans go Emotional

The 35-second promo features Dipika Kakar as Simar who greets fans saying Jai Mata Di. She then says that she has spent several years with the audience and had made many memories. She also added that it is the love she received from the audience that made her comeback. Simar further added that this time she will get someone new along to make them part of the family. However, it is still suspense as to who this new member of the family will be.

Colors TV took to Instagram sharing the promo and captioned it as, "Aapki chaheti Simar laut aayi hai aap sab se milne. Kya aap taiyyar hai usse milne ke liye? Dekhiye usse jald hi, Sasural Simar Ka 2 mein, sirf Colors par" (Your favourite Simar is back. Are you ready to meet her as well? You'll soon meet her in Sasural Simar Ka 2 only on Colors)

Dipika Kakar also shared the same promo video on her social media. “Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts. Are you ready. Let’s create magic again”, she wrote.

The show was originally launched in 2011 with Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghan playing the lead roles. The story revolves around Simar and her sister Roli and how they became perfect daughters-in-law of the Bharadwaj family. In season one, the makers of the show had also introduced some supernatural elements.

Sasural Simar 2 is likely to be launched next month.