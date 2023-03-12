Home

Satish Kaushik Death Case: Kuber Group Owner Vikas Mallu Reacts After Being Accused of Murdering The Actor

Satish Kaushik Death Case: Vikas Mallu, who has been accused of murdering the actor, has broken silence now. Check his post here

Satish Kaushik Death Case: In Satish Kaushik’s death case, Vikas Mallu, the owner of Kuber Group’s name has come up as Satish had gone to Mallu’s Holi party at his farmhouse in Delhi. Last night, a news broke out that a woman had filed a complaint against her husband for murdering Satish Kaushik for over Rs 15 crores. The news immediately spread like wildfire, with certain reports even naming Vikas Malu, director of the Kuber Group as the man against whom the complaint had been filed.

Vikas Mallu Breaks Silence

Vikas Mallu has now broken his silence after these allegations. He took to his Instagram account to share an unseen dance video of Satish Kaushik from March 8’s Holi party at his farmhouse. Vikas wrote, “Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can’t fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I’d like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this, I’d like to request the members of the media to respect everyones sentiments. Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Malu (@vmkuber)



Earlier on Saturday, a senior police officer had said that they have recovered some ‘medicines’ from the farmhouse in Delhi where the 66-year-old actor had attended a party before his death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Now the Delhi Police have taken her complaint seriously.

