Satish Kaushik Dies: Net Worth, Family, Lifestyle And Films of Legendary Actor

Satish Kaushik dies at the age of 66. The comedy actor of Indian cinema - Satish Kaushik always used to smile. A look at his net worth, family, lifestyle, education.

Satish Kaushik’s Net Worth: Leaving a deep void in the film industry, veteran Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday morning, March 9, due to a heart attack in Gurugram. He had come to Delhi to celebrate the festival of colours with his friends. Fans and the Bollywood fraternity were lost for words after Satish’s death as he was only 66 years old. He was fine till yesterday as he was a part of the Bollywood Holi party at Javed Akhtar’s house on March 7.

Satish Kaushik was on a roll as he delivered back-to-back hits in this year. He was last seen in director Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali and was shooting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He was a man of many talents as he was also a film director, screenwriter, and producer.

What all Satish Kaushik left behind?

While the fans and the entire Bollywood are in a state of shock, we look at Satish Kaushik’s net worth, properties, family, films, and education.

Satish Kaushik’s Family

Satish Kaushik got married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985. In 1996, he lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik and in 2012, Satish and Shashi welcomed their daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage. Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother.

Satish Kaushik’s Net Worth

Satish Kaushik, who died on March 9, has a net worth of approximately Rs 50 crore as of 2023, which reflects his hard work and dedication to his craft. He has earned a significant amount of his wealth through his acting and directing ventures and has also invested in several successful business ventures.

Satish Kaushik’s Properties, houses

Satish Kaushik has left behind properties worth crores for his wife Sashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika.

Satish Kaushik’s films

Some of the most memorable performances of Satish Kaushik were in like Mr. India, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewana Mastana, Udta Punjab, Chhatriwali, Sharmaji Namkeen, Chhalaang, Scam 1992 among others.

May his soul rest in peace!

