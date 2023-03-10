Satish Kaushik’s Friend Reveals he Was in Good Health, Wanted to See His Daughter Settled

Home

Satish Kaushik's friend of 30 years, Rumi Jaffery says he was taking care of his health and wanted to see his daughter settled.

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. The actor was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of his friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Many Bollywood celebs including Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others whose lives he touched, took to social media to express dismay and shock over the news of his death. In an interview now, his friend and director Rumi Jaffery spoke about how Kaushik was taking care of his health and didn’t want to leave this world before seeing his daughter settled.

Satish Kaushik, who is known for his brilliant comic timing and beautifully directed films, is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika, and his wife, Shashi Kaushik. While speaking to ETimes, Jaffery revealed that his wife saw Vanshika at the funeral and just simply hugged him: “My wife is very attached to Vanshika. She just clung to the child and sat quietly. We are all in a state of disbelief.”

He explained how at 66, Satish Kaushik had started taking care of his health. The director said he was eating right and doing workout and nobody could imagine that h could succumb to a heart attack. “Satish and I were friends for more than 30 years. Yeh ekaayak jaana bahot nainsaafi hai (his sudden departure is not fair). And it wasn’t as if he wasn’t taking care of his health. He was eating on time and eating right. He was going on morning walks. He wanted to live long enough to see his daughter settled in life. But God had other plans,” said a bereaved friend.

Jaffery added that his friend didn’t listen to him when he asked him against visiting Delhi on Holi to meet a friend. He said he was travelling a lot lately and when he decided to go to Delhi, he was asked not to proceed. “Just a day before he was dancing at Javed (Akhtar) saab’s Holi bash. I feel he was travelling too much. Aaj yahan kal wahan. When he told me he was going to Delhi on a friend’s invitation, I cautioned him against so much travelling. He silenced me saying it was a commitment to a friend. Were we to know this would be his last journey?” he revealed.

Satish Kaushik was loved by the entire film industry for his jovial behaviour. He shared a close bond with Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher who were also the people who first met him in the film industry and closely worked with him during his initial years when he had left NSD and FTII in the early ’80s. The actor’s legacy is unmatchable and his love for cinema will be rejoiced for the years to come. May he rest in peace!

