Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17, has been hospitalised at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. The Tere Naam director was under home quarantine but he wasn't feeling well, so the doctors asked him to get admitted. Confirming that Satish is recovering well, his spokesperson said in a statement, "Satish ji was planning to get vaccinated for Covid-19, however, when he got tested after experiencing some weakness, he tested positive. He quarantined at home for two days, but he decided to get admitted at the hospital for proper medical care. He is grateful to his family, friends and well-wishers who are praying for his speedy recovery".

On Wednesday, Satish Kaushik had tweeted to share the news with his fans and also urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor tweeted, "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks."

Satish Kaushik had recently received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Many Bollywood actors including Boney Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Mukesh Chabbra, Tusshar Kapoor had sent their wishes for his speedy recovery.

Get well soon, Satish Kaushik.