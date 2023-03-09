Home

When Satish Kaushik Had Suicidal Thoughts And Wanted to Jump Out of His Hotel Room

Satish Kaushik had talked about that dreadful phase when he wanted to simply end his life and didn't want to face failure anymore. Here's the full story.

Satish Kaushik, in an old interview, had talked about learning from his failure. The actor, who died on Thursday, March 9, was one of the most loved and respected artistes in the Indian film industry. His work in the movies, and also behind the camera, is memorable for many reasons. In 1993, he directed his first official film ‘Roop Ki Rani, Choro Ka Raja’ and it was the film’s failure that made him lose hope.

Kaushik, who struggled his way up in the industry, and had no godfather after he left NSD and FTII, stepped into the industry wanting to be an actor. In an interview with ABP, he revealed an interesting story about his struggling days. The late actor said he had no work and he wanted to collaborate with Shekhar Kapur then. Once, a close friend called him to say that Shekhar was travelling somewhere and he had just left for the airport and he could chase him there if he wanted to talk to him. Kaushik, who was desperate to work with the director, chased him at the airport and finally, got hold of him there.

SATISH KAUSHIK CHASED SHEKHAR KAPUR AT AIRPORT

It was not normal for people to be chased at the airport, therefore, Kapur was completely terrified to see Kaushik whom he had never met before. The late actor introduced himself and told him that he wished to work with him but Kapur refused to give any offer. In the interview, Kaushik remembered how he messed up things and instead of telling him ‘I will miss working with you’, he told him ‘you will miss working with me.’ They both laughed off the story later.

SATISH KAUSHIK AND THE STORY OF BIG SETBACK AFTER ‘ROOP KI RANI, CHORO KA RAJA’

However, after hearing good things about Kaushik from Naseeruddin Shah and others, Kapur got him on board as his assistant director for Masoom, a 1983 Hindi film. Later, he worked with the director again in Mr. India after which he decided to go big and made the most expensive film of that time – Roop Ki Rani, Choro Ka Raja.

The film, despite featuring the biggest of the stars – Anil Kapoor and Sridevi – and a grand budget of crores, didn’t do well at the Box Office. It was all so debilitating for the actor that he decided to end his life. In an interview with Quint years later, he revealed he was at a hotel in Hyderabad when he just felt so bad at the failure that he wanted to jump out of the window of his hotel room. He said he called up his wife and told her that it was over for him and he cannot face this failure.

SATISH KAUSHIK SAID ‘I WANTED TO END MY LIFE’

However, staying true to his jovial personality, he said the moment he saw outside the window, he found a party happening downstairs. Kaushik said, “I thought people would make fun of me even after my death thinking I had to jump down to a place where there was a lot of food.” The actor said he was able to beat that fleeting moment of disappointment where suicidal thoughts clouded his best judgment. The actor said that was the moment he decided to come out stronger from that phase and remain honest in his work irrespective of successes and failures.

Satish Kaushik later went on to direct many successful movies including ‘Tere Sang‘ which was based on teenage pregnancy and the film that changed Salman Khan’s career – Tere Naam. He has left a strong legacy of beautiful works in Hindi cinema with a series of iconic roles that will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Satish Kaushik!

Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues.

Remember, you are not alone.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

