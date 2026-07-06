Satluj leaked online for watch, pirated copies go viral after Diljit Dosanjh’s film ban in India

Hours after ZEE5 takes down Diljit Dosanjh's movie Satluj, on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, piracy print goes viral to watch in India. Here's what the makers have to say.

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Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh’s much-discussed film Satluj has been leaked online shortly after it was removed from ZEE5 in India. In response to pirated versions circulating on the internet, the streaming platform has urged audiences not to support piracy. “We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours—don’t support piracy. We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you,” ZEE5 wrote in a post on social media. The film, which was taken down from ZEE5 India until further notice on July 5, had already been at the centre of controversy since its release.

In an official statement following the film’s removal, ZEE5 acknowledged the overwhelming response from viewers and confirmed that the film would remain unavailable in India for the time being. “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life,” the platform said.

Announcing the removal, the streaming service added, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” Lead actor Diljit Dosanjh also addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session on Monday. Speaking to his followers, the actor reflected on the film’s sudden removal and the long journey behind its release, expressing both disappointment and acceptance over the latest development.

During the live interaction, Diljit said, “My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices open on Monday, but I didn’t know it would happen as early as Sunday evening.”

What is Satluj movie’s story?

Satluj is based on the life of Punjabi human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the alleged illegal killings and secret cremations that took place during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Punjab was witnessing intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra was allegedly abducted in 1995, and his body was later recovered near Harike Bridge over the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of senior Punjab Police officials. In 1996, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case after a petition was filed by Khalra’s widow.

The Central Bureau of Investigation found evidence that Khalra had been illegally detained at a police station in Tarn Taran and recommended the prosecution of nine Punjab Police officials on charges of kidnapping and murder. In 2005, a Patiala court convicted six policemen in the case. Two years later, in 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld the convictions and enhanced the sentence of four of the accused to life imprisonment. The Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s verdict in 2011.