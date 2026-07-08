Satluj writer Niren Bhatt breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s film being removed from OTT, dismisses ‘marketing stunt’ claims: ‘We made it for…’

Writer Niren Bhatt has addressed the reactions around Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj after its unexpected OTT controversy, sharing why the team believed in telling the story and rejecting claims surrounding its release.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/satluj-writer-niren-bhatt-breaks-silence-on-diljit-dosanjhs-film-being-removed-from-ott-dismisses-marketing-stunt-claims-we-made-it-for-for-theatres-and-hoped-that-the-film-would-travel-well-8468794/ Copy

Satluj writer clears the air on Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removal (PC: Twitter)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj has remained in the spotlight after its sudden removal from ZEE5 shortly after its release. The film, which was finally made available to audiences after a long wait, sparked discussions over its content and release journey. Amid speculation around the OTT takedown, writer Niren Bhatt has addressed the controversy and rejected claims that the move was planned as a publicity strategy. He explained the team’s original intention behind making the film and shared why they wanted the story to reach audiences through official channels.

Niren Bhatt says Satluj removal was not a marketing stunt

During a conversation with NDTV, Niren Bhatt dismissed rumours that the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its streaming premiere was a calculated marketing move. The writer said that every filmmaker hopes a film reaches audiences and recovers the investment made in its production. Bhatt explained that the team’s first preference was always a theatrical release. According to him, Satluj was created for cinemas and the makers hoped the film would connect with viewers through word of mouth, similar to films that gained appreciation after audience recommendations.

He said, “This (removing the film after two days on ZEE5) is not a marketing stunt. Every producer wants the film to recover the budget of the film they are making. The first wish was that the film be released in theatres. We made the film for theatres and hoped that the film would travel well through word of mouth like Main Vaapas Aaunga. That wish couldn’t come true. Then the film came on OTT.”

Writer explains ZEE5’s role in the release of Satluj

Niren Bhatt further stated that streaming platforms also work towards increasing their subscriber base and attracting viewers through new content. He said ZEE5 had plans to promote Satluj during the FIFA tournament and that the platform also benefited by bringing the film to audiences. According to Bhatt, ZEE5 is a commercial platform and the decision to release the film there was part of a genuine distribution plan rather than an attempt to create controversy.

What is the controversy around Satluj?

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and focuses on Khalra’s investigation into allegations surrounding thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab’s militancy period. The film faced certification challenges for several years. During the process, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly suggested multiple cuts and changes including a title change from Ghallughara to Punjab ’95. The makers challenged the decisions in the Bombay High Court.

The film was later reviewed again and reportedly faced further suggested changes. After years of delays, Satluj finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 in an uncut version but was removed from the platform within two days. The removal later led to discussions involving government authorities, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting forming a high-level interdepartmental committee to examine the film’s content. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Varun Badola, Saurabh Sachdeva and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in important roles.