Home

Entertainment

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award: Michael Douglas to be Honoured at IFFI Goa

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award: Michael Douglas to be Honoured at IFFI Goa

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award: Michael Douglas will be conferred with the prestigious award at IFFI Goa.

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award: Michael Douglas to be Honoured at IFFI Goa

Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award: Michael Douglas will be honoured with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI (Indian International Film Festival), Goa. Union Minister of Information And Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced the same on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa.” Anurag Thakur further added, “”His deep love for our country, is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!!”

Trending Now

ANURAG THAKUR ANNOUNCES IFFI HONOUR FOR MICHAEL DOUGLAS:

I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, 🇮🇳, is well known,… — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 13, 2023

You may like to read

MICHAEL DOUGLAS EXPRESSED HIS WISH TO VISIT SOUTH INDIA

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999. The esteemed award is given to thespians for their exceptional contributions and unique artistry in the world of cinema. Michael, in his interaction with Brut India expressed his love for India. He said, “I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity. As somebody, who watches the news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking. You can see it’s moving… Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south. So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip”.

The Hollywood actor will next be seen in Roberto Sneider’s Blood Knot.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES