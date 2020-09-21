Makers of actor John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar‘s patriotic drama Satyameva Jayate 2 on Monday announced that the patriotic film is all set to release on May 12, 2021, around Eid. John Abraham took to social media to share the poster which has a dialogue written “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai!” In the poster, John Abraham looks angry young man in mustaches, flaunts his chiselled body with 8 abs. The film will promise dynamic, heroic, and powerful scenes. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the second installment of the superhit patriotic drama will see Abraham taking down corruption in Lucknow. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Project Confirmed! SRK To Play Lead in YRF’s Pathan Opposite John Abraham

After tasting commercial success with their 2018 release, John, director Milap and the producers decided to take ahead the franchise with Divya Khosla Kumar playing the lead opposite John this time. While the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man.

“The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful. John is going to smash, rip, and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace, and beauty,” Zaveri said.

“Satyameva Jayate 2 like part one is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism, and heroism,” Zaveri added.

The film was earlier scheduled to release this October, but due to COVID-19, the release date has been shifted to next year. Satyameva Jayate 2 is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).