Home

Entertainment

Satyaprem ki Katha: Ashwini Iyer to Murad Khetani, Hail Sattu aka Kartik Aaryan’s Performance in His Latest Rom-Com

Satyaprem ki Katha: Ashwini Iyer to Murad Khetani, Hail Sattu aka Kartik Aaryan’s Performance in His Latest Rom-Com

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest rom-com Satyaprem Ki Katha has hit the theatres and fans are already loving the performance!

The most anticipated film Satya Prem Ki Katha is finally here! The rom-com starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani hit the theatres on June 29. This pure, soulful, exciting love story is winning all hearts from all across the nations. Continuing to steal the show with his charm and persona, Kartik as Sattu is one of the most lovable characters of all times. Making every girl falling in love with his role, even the industry is all praises for the remarkable performance delivered by Kartik Aaryan as they rightly said:

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “#SatyapremKiKatha is such a noble movie. @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @gajrajrao Supriya Phatak, @kamera002 Karan Shrikant Sharma @sameervidwans. @roycharu you are so awesome and only wishing you many more movies to shine brighter with your craft. @shareenmantri #KishorArora @sajid.nadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala Thankyou for supporting good stories and storytellers. Happiness and wellbeing to all of you. May this movie shine like a bright star 🧿🙏🏽”

You may like to read

Producer Amul V Mohan, “My words won’t do justice to how proud I’m of you @kartikaaryan You’re the heart of this wonderful film that hits the right notes: So happy for you brother! Shine on”

Producer Murad Khetani, “Heartwarming performances

@kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani

Absolutely loved #SPKk here’s wishing the entire team all the very best for great success!!”

Lulia V Vantur, “I loved the movie, the message, the sincerity of the actors @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani and the whole cast, the music, the visuals and emotions. Congratulations @sajid.nadiadwala & @wardakhannadiadwala & team👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Safe to say, the young star is the most self-assured actor with a league of his own carrying the entire film smoothly and flawlessly. With an excellent opening record, the actor continues to make headlines with each of his films.

(- This is a press release)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.