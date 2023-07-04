Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Beats Love Aaj Kal, 6th Biggest Film For Kartik Aaryan – Check Box Office Collection Day 5 Detailed Report

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 5 detailed report and day-wise business breakup: Check where does Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film stands after its first Monday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 5 (Photo: Movie Still)

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection day 5: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest film had a decent Monday run at the Box Office. Satyaprem Ki Katha passed the Monday test and collected a good number, taking the five-day total of the film to nearly Rs 50 crore nett. The film received mixed reviews and a section of the audience flocked to theatres to explore the social message that its story weaves.

On Monday, the Samir Vidwans directorial collected a nett total of around Rs 4.25 crore (early estimates), taking the five-day total to reach Rs 42.75 crore nett in India.

Check The Day-Wise Breakup of Satyaprem Ki Katha After Monday:

Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore

Friday: Rs 7 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.1 crore

Sunday: Rs 12.15 crore

Monday: Rs 4.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 42.75 crore

This makes Satyaprem Ki Katha to become the sixth biggest film for Kartik, replacing Love Aaj Kal (2020) which was a Box Office dud but ended up minting Rs 33 crore nett. The film might surpass Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) in its lifetime run and become the fifth biggest film for the actor, however, going anywhere beyond that looks ambitious.

Check The List of Top 6 Films Starring Kartik Aaryan, And Their Box Office Collection (Nett):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 181.65 crore Sonu Ke Titu Ki SweetyL Rs 100.8 crore Luka Chuppi: Rs 88.51 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs 80.51 crore Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 60.38 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 42 crore (running) Love Aaj Kal: Rs 33.39 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha is going to have a free run this week as well in the absence of any major release. It is likely to earn in double digits during the second weekend and do some unthinkable writing at the Box Office. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Satyaprem Ki Katha!

