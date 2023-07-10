Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Beats Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Becomes 5th Biggest Film of Kartik Aaryan – Check Box Office Collection Day 11 Report

Satyaprem Ki Katha beats Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 at Box Office to become the fifth biggest hit of Kartik Aaryan. Check out the day-wise figures of the film after 11 days at the ticket window.

Satyaprem Ki Katha beats Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Photo: Movie Still)

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan’s latest film continues to run fabulously at the Box Office. Satyaprem Ki Katha which was released on Eid earlier this month has now made a new record for the actor. It has surpassed the lifetime collection of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to become the fifth biggest film for Kartik.

After 11 days of run, the Kiara Advani starrer stands at Rs 66.06 crore nett in India which is a good figure for a medium-budget film. Satyaprem Ki Katha rides high on emotional value and gives out an unexpected social message to the audience. The film finished its first-week run (extended) at Rs 53.21 crore nett.

Check Out The Day-Wise Breakup Satyaprem Ki Katha After 11 Days:

Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore

Friday: Rs 7 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.1 crore

Sunday: Rs 12.15 crore

Monday: Rs 4.21 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.05 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.45 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3 crore

Week 1 collection: Rs 53.21 crore

Friday: Rs 2.85 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 66.06 crore

Kartik’s biggest film remains Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released last year to a staggering Rs 181.65 crore. The second remains Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Check The List of Top 5 Films of Kartik Aaryan at Box Office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 181.65 crore Sonu Ke Titu Ki SweetyL Rs 100.8 crore Luka Chuppi: Rs 88.51 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs 80.51 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 66.06 crore Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 60.38 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha has got two more days to perform at the Box Office until Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One hits the screens on Wednesday and stays true to its hype. What are your thoughts regarding the lifetime collection of Satyaprem Ki Katha? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!

