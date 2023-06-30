Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan- Kiara Advani’s Film Grips a Good Start With Rs 9.40 Crore, But Less Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha had a strong opening at the box office on its first day. The film, a musical romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released on June 29, coinciding with Eid al-Adha. The movie initially had a slow start in the morning shows but gained momentum throughout the day due to the Eid holiday and positive word of mouth.

Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Day 1 Collection at The Box Office

Early estimates suggest that Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around Rs 9-9.50 crore net on its opening day. The actual figures may be slightly higher, but the final numbers are yet to be confirmed. The film performed well in multiplex chains like INOX, PVR, and Cinepolis, while the collections in single screens were relatively lower. This was expected, as the movie is more inclined towards a multiplex-friendly audience rather than a mass audience.

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film, which should ensure a good opening weekend. Satyaprem Ki Katha aims to cater to multiple audiences, and this was evident in its screen sharing and advanced booking sales. The movie was released on over 2000 screens in India, with a significant number of screens allocated to national multiplex chains.

The film witnessed decent advance booking for its opening day, with over 70,000 tickets sold (excluding block seats).

Kartik Aaryan has been praised for his charm and innocence in the film. We guess that’s what he does. He has his own formula to impress the audience, whether it is Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bhool Bhulaoyaa 2, or Pyaar Ka Punchnama. As mentioned by Box Office Worldwide, top Karik Aaryan movies that had a massive opening on day 1 at the box office. Rs 14.11 crore was earned by 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the second position, Kartik’s 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 is placed with Rs 12.40 crore. Satyaprem Ki Katha is in the number three position with Rs 9.40- 10 crore earnings.

Check the complete list here!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 14.11 crore Love Aaj Kal 2 – Rs 12.40 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha – Rs 9.40 -10 crore Pati Patni aur Woh – Rs 9.10 crore Luka Chuppi – Rs 8.01 crore Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 – Rs 6.80 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha Review:

Satyaprem Ki Katha had a strong start at the box office, and with positive reviews and word of mouth, it is expected to have a successful opening weekend. India.com has given Satyaprem Ki Katha ‘3 Stars’. “SPKK is a sweet romantic comedy that has its formula in place. The film entertains you and brings a solid message because sometimes, even when things look illogical, they end up being empowering.” Read our full review here.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will rightfully take the top spot in the days to come. You can watch SPKK at a theatre near you.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.