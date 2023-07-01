Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Love Saga Sees Minor Drop in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's love story witnessed a drop in earnings on Friday. - Check Report

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 2: Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles has been getting rave reviews from movie critics and audiences. The positive word-of-mouth from fans and cinephiles did give a decent start to the Kartik-Kiara starrer romance-drama. The film was hailed for depicting a sensitive topic through a simple love story. The movie has all the elements of a commercial Bollywood family entertainer, yet it brings a subject which is considered still a taboo in society. It was expected that the blend of conservative sentiments and modern perspective would be well received by the movie buffs. However, after less than expected earnings on the opening day. The Sameer Vidwans directorial witnessed a drop in its collection on Friday.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA WITNESSES A DECLINE IN COLLECTION

Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered around Rs 7.19 Crore on Friday which is lower than its first day collection which stood at Rs 9.25 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Given the accolades, the film has been receiving, it was expected that SKK would fare well at the box office. The film also had an edge with no major competition and the poor performance of Adipurush. The fandom and craze of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pair did have high hopes in terms of the commercial success. BB2 had earned in double digits both on its opening day and second day. Friday collection of the 2022 horror comedy was around Rs 14.11 Crore, while it saw a further jump on Saturday and earned Rs 18.34 Crore. Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to collect RS 9 Crore on Saturday, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SATYAPREM KI KATHA (NETT, INDIA)

Thursday: Rs 9.25 Crore Friday: Rs 7.19 Crore (rough data) Saturday: Rs 9.00 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 25.44 Crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in crucial roles.

