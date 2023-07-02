Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik-Kiara's Romance Drama Witnesses Huge Jump in Earnings - Check Detailed Report

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 3: Satyaprem Ki Katha is winning hearts and has also established Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as one of the most reliable on-screen pairs. The duo’s chemistry in the Sameer Vidwans directorial is being hailed by fans. The makers and actors are receiving laurels from cinephiles for dealing with a sensitive subject in the utmost hard-hitting and delicate way. The approach towards addressing an issue which is considered taboo through the medium of a family-oriented love story was praised by film critics. The film had a decent start on Thursday but saw a slight dip in earnings on Friday. However, Saturday witnessed a major jump in collection of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA SEES A RISE IN ITS EARNINGS

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 10.10 Crore on Saturday, July 1, 2023, which was the highest jump as compared to Friday earnings which stood at Rs 7.00 Crore. The romantic drama had also garnered Rs 9.25 Crore on its opening day. The box office estimates so far are on the basis of the report by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The portal has also predicted the Sunday collection being close to Rs 12.00 Crore. India.com had written in its review, “Samir Widhwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha is a sweet romantic comedy that has its formula in place – cute couple, pretty outfits, emotions, family, romance, colourful locations, and peppy music. But, what takes it a notch ahead is its intention. The film’s heart is in the right place and that helps in making it an entertaining watch!”

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SATYAPREM KI KATHA (NETT, INDIA)

Thursday: Rs 9.25 Crore Friday: Rs 7.00 Crore Saturday: Rs 10.10 Crore Sunday: Rs 12 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 38.35 Crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in crucial roles.

For more updates on Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection, check out this space at .

