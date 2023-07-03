Home

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Terrific Sunday For Kartik Aaryan’s Film – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Business

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office collection day 4 detailed report and day-wise business: Check how much this Kartik Aaryan's film minted on its first Sunday. Here's the first weekend report of the rom-com.

Satyaprem Ki Katha opening weekend box office collection (Photo: Movie Still)

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s latest romantic comedy ended its four-day extended weekend run on a decent note. The film collected in double-digit on Sunday and wrapped up its opening weekend collection at around Rs 38 crore nett (early estimates). The Samir Vidwans directorial showed big growth on its first Sunday and registered a good number of Rs 12 crore nett (early estimates).

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Satyaprem Ki Katha showed a jump of around 44 per cent in its collection on Saturday and an additional jump on Sunday, proving that good word-of-mouth worked in the film’s favour.

Check the Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakup of Satyaprem Ki Katha:

Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore Friday: Rs 7 crore Saturday: Rs 10.10 crore Sunday: Rs 12 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 38.35 crore

The film has been appreciated for its intention and for having its heart in the right place. It stars Kartik as a simple Gujarati young man who considers himself a ‘zero’ all his life but believes in honesty, relationships and marriage. Kiara plays the role of a young Gujarati girl who is fashionable, rich, and also a survivor. The two meet, and get married but it’s one-sided love for the longest time until their marriage takes a turn.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been widely appreciated for tackling an important social issue with sensitivity. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks Kartik-Kiara’s second successful collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year. Meanwhile, the other two releases that hit the screens on the occasion of Eid last weekend – Carry On Jatta 3, and Spy – have been doing well too. Both films have done good business in their respective markets and it will now be interesting to see how the weekdays treat them all.

