Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are winning accolades from audiences all over for their romance drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. The duo has once again proven that they are one of the hottest on-screen couples of B-town. Kartik and Kiara have previously acted in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The movie critics and fans have been raving about the love saga which deals with a sensitive topic in the most delicate way. The makers and actors of SKK have also acknowledged the love from movie buffs and thanked them wholeheartedly.

SATYAPREM KI KATHA FARES WELL DUE TO POSITIVE WORD OF MOUTH

Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered around Rs 3.45 Crore on Wednesday and has collected Rs 3.25 Crore on Thursday as per early estimates by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The movie ha already reached the RS 50 Crore mark. Despite a very hard-hitting theme, the mesmerising music, serene locations and Kartik-Kiara’s romantic chemistry has impressed the masses. The film directed by Sameer Vidwans also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in crucial roles. The positive word of mouth has worked in the movie’s favour.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Satyaprem Ki Katha by Sacnilk:

Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore

Friday: Rs 7 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.1 crore

Sunday: Rs 12.15 crore

Monday: Rs 4.21 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.05 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.45 Crore

Thursday: Rs 3.25 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 52.91 crore

This is Kartik’s sixth film to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. It will cross the lifetime collection of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 by the end of the second weekend and will become the fifth biggest film of Kartik’s career. Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to gain more in the second weekend in the absence of any new release. What are your expectations of the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Satyaprem Ki Katha!

